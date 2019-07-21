menu

Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill parents over drug money

Clifton Attard, 28, has admitted to threatening to kill his own parents when they refused to give him money to buy drugs

matthew_agius
21 July 2019, 4:17pm
by Matthew Agius
The man pleaded guilty as charged
A man will be sentenced next week after he pleaded guilty to harassing and threatening to kill his parents when they refused to give him money to buy drugs.

Clifton Attard, 28, from Msida was arraigned before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras on Sunday morning, accused of harassment, threats of violence, threats of death, taking up arms against the couple and misuse of electronic communications equipment. He was also accused of damaging a door in the parents’ apartment complex.

Prosecuting inspector Christina Delia told the court that the man had been asking his parents for money to buy drugs, yesterday. When they refused, he had turned violent, smashing the door.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett, appearing as legal aid to the accused, told the court that the accused has a drug problem. He pleaded guilty as charged.

The court put the case off till August 5 for judgement to be delivered.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
