Three brothers plead not guilty to grievously injuring man with a hammer

Three Bangladeshi brothers pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring another foreign man with a hammer.

Defence counsel Arthur Azzopardi did not request bail on their behalf and subsequently, they were remained in police custody.

Nurun Nabi Manic, 38, Abdul Momin Mirzi, 30, and Salim Ullah, 23, are Maltese residents in Mellieha. The prosecution, led by Inspector Robert Vella, submitted the accused’s residence and work permits to the court.

On 6 June 2019 at around 8.30pm, after an altercation with another man in Santa Venera, the three harassed and attacked their victim with a blunt hammer without the intention to kill, the court heard.

They were also charged with the disruption of public peace.

A Mater Dei doctor certified the victim had suffered grievous bodily harm.

The three brothers were remanded in police custody and the case was adjourned. Charmaine Galea was the presiding magistrate.