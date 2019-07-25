menu

29-year-old man reported missing to Police

Missing Italian man has a tattoo of a cross under his left eye

25 July 2019, 5:48pm
An Italian man has been reported missing to the Police
A 29-year-old Italian man has been reported missing to the Police.

In a statement, the police said that the man's name is Daniele Di Bona, has cropped brown hair and brown eyes, is lean and sports a small tattoo of a cross under his left eye.

Daniele Di Bona, 29
A photo supplied by the police also shows that Di Bona is bearded.

The Police are asking for any information the public may have on the missing man and to report any findings, even if anonymously to the General Headquarters on 21224001.

 

