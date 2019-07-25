29-year-old man reported missing to Police

A 29-year-old Italian man has been reported missing to the Police.

In a statement, the police said that the man's name is Daniele Di Bona, has cropped brown hair and brown eyes, is lean and sports a small tattoo of a cross under his left eye.

A photo supplied by the police also shows that Di Bona is bearded.

The Police are asking for any information the public may have on the missing man and to report any findings, even if anonymously to the General Headquarters on 21224001.