Three hospitalised after car crashes into electricity pole

Three men have been hospitalised after the car they were in crashed into an electricity pole in Birkirkara on Friday morning.

The accident took place at 8am in intornjatur Street.

Police said, the car, a Toyota Vitz, was being driven by a 40-year-old man from Zabbar, who had two passengers with him, a man from Birkirkara, aged 40, and a third person who has yet to be identified.

The two passengers suffered serious injuries, while the driver's condition is not yet known.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry.