menu

Teenager hospitalised after swimming incident in Balluta

A 19-year-old Brazilian national was hospitalized after he found himself in difficulty while swimming at Balluta Bay

29 July 2019, 7:53am
The incident took place at 3pm, in St Julians
The incident took place at 3pm, in St Julians

A 19-year-old Brazilian national was hospitalized after he found himself in difficulty while swimming at Balluta Bay on Sunday.

The incident took place at 3pm, in St Julians.

Police said the victim was taken ashore by another man that was nearby.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A Magisterial Inquiry was appointed into the case and a Police investigation is currently ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Serbian man admits to drunken shooting spree
Court & Police

Serbian man admits to drunken shooting spree
Matthew Agius
Man admits to threatening former partner and her mother
Court & Police

Man admits to threatening former partner and her mother
Matthew Agius
Ghaxaq murder victims' remains released for burial
Court & Police

Ghaxaq murder victims' remains released for burial
Matthew Agius
Man denies assaulting his girlfriend after party
Court & Police

Man denies assaulting his girlfriend after party
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.