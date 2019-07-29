Teenager hospitalised after swimming incident in Balluta

A 19-year-old Brazilian national was hospitalized after he found himself in difficulty while swimming at Balluta Bay on Sunday.

The incident took place at 3pm, in St Julians.

Police said the victim was taken ashore by another man that was nearby.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A Magisterial Inquiry was appointed into the case and a Police investigation is currently ongoing.