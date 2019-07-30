Man seriously injured while operating machinery

A man was seriously injured on Tuesday while he was operating machinery at the Kordin Industrial Estate.

Police have said that the incident took place around 3pm on Tuesday. The man, 35 and from Fgura, was working when a machine he was operating at a printing factory made contact with his head.

A medical team that was called on site assisted the man and transported him to Mater Dei hospital where he was treated.

Police investigations are ongoing.