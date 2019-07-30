menu

Man seriously injured while operating machinery

A Fgura man was hit in the head while he was operating printing machinery at the Kordin Industrial Estate

david_hudson
30 July 2019, 7:25pm
by David Hudson
The man was hospitalised following the incident
The man was hospitalised following the incident

A man was seriously injured on Tuesday while he was operating machinery at the Kordin Industrial Estate.

Police have said that the incident took place around 3pm on Tuesday. The man, 35 and from Fgura, was working when a machine he was operating at a printing factory made contact with his head.

A medical team that was called on site assisted the man and transported him to Mater Dei hospital where he was treated. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured while operating machinery
Court & Police

Man seriously injured while operating machinery
David Hudson
Shannon Mak murder: Blood found at accused’s home matched victim’s
Court & Police

Shannon Mak murder: Blood found at accused’s home matched victim’s
Matthew Agius
Probation for threatening to drown partner 'in a pool of blood'
Court & Police

Probation for threatening to drown partner 'in a pool of blood'
Matthew Agius
Man cleared of attempted murder after victim tells court he fell on glass
Court & Police

Man cleared of attempted murder after victim tells court he fell on glass
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.