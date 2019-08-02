menu

Updated | Kirkop tunnel sustains damage from bulldozer

The mechanical shovel of the bulldozer scraped the ceiling of the Kirkop tunnel, forcing Police to temporarily close the route 

maltatoday
2 August 2019, 1:28pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Damage to the tunnel ceiling incurred this morning (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
The Kirkop tunnel sustained damage to its concrete ceiling from a bulldozer that got stuck as it was driving through.

The Police had earlier advised motorists to take a detour since the tunnel had been temporarily closed. 

Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
The truck, transporting a mechanical shovel, got stuck while entering the tunnel at around 10.15am on Friday. The shovel scraped the ceiling as it was driving in before it stopped several metres inside the structure. 

The truck was going in the direction of Kirkop.

 

 

