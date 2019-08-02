Updated | Kirkop tunnel sustains damage from bulldozer

The Kirkop tunnel sustained damage to its concrete ceiling from a bulldozer that got stuck as it was driving through.

The Police had earlier advised motorists to take a detour since the tunnel had been temporarily closed.

The truck, transporting a mechanical shovel, got stuck while entering the tunnel at around 10.15am on Friday. The shovel scraped the ceiling as it was driving in before it stopped several metres inside the structure.

The truck was going in the direction of Kirkop.