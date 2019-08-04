menu

iGaming employee rerouted client money to own account for second time, court told

The man, who stands accused of aggravated theft and fraud, pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody

matthew_agius
4 August 2019, 1:00pm
by Matthew Agius
A man from Zebbug has been remanded in custody after being charged with defrauding two companies and computer misuse.

Former iGaming employee Jonathan James Borg, 37, appeared before magistrate Gabriella Vella on Sunday morning, accused of aggravated theft and fraud.

Borg, who had already been arraigned in the past on near-identical fraud charges and was subject to a freezing order had somehow managed to hack the company’s system again and rerouted funds to his accounts, breaching the freezing order.

He pleaded not guilty. Bail was not granted.

Inspector Joseph Xerri and Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted. Lawyer Ezekiel Psaila was defence counsel. Lawyer Stefano Filletti appeared for the defrauded company.

