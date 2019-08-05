Woman jailed for selling crack, heroin and cannabis

A woman from Sliema has been jailed for nearly two years after admitting to trafficking crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Juanita Grech, 53, was arraigned before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this afternoon, after she was arrested following a drug raid on a property in Amery Street in Sliema on 25 June.

Grech was charged with trafficking the drugs, as well as drug possession and relapsing.

Her daughter, Sabrina Grech, had already been charged in connection with the case. The case against the daughter is ongoing. In a separate case, Glenn Busuttil, who had been arrested with the daughter, was jailed for three years for trafficking.

Sources said Juanita Grech would sell the drugs to maintain her own drug habit.

As the woman sniffled and wiped away tears in the dock, her lawyer Yanika Bugeja entered a guilty plea.

The court, having ascertained the woman’s admission of guilt, sentenced her to 20 months in prison together with an €800 fine, as well as ordering her to bear the costs of the case.