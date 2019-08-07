menu

Violent thief and repeat offender granted bail

The man is accused of accosting a family and stealing items and money from them

david_hudson
7 August 2019, 3:56pm
by David Hudson
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A man accused of robbing a family of valuable and money has been granted bail.

Ramzi Abdulhafid Id Abukem was accused of stealing money, a necklace and a bag, causing slight injuries to his victims, and being in possession of an illegal firearm. 

Abukem, 23 from Libya, was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

“During the statement he was supposed to give to police, he didn’t even try to deny it. He has a right not to reply but he didn’t attempt to deny responsibility either,” prosecuting inspector Kylie Borg told the court. 

On Triq Mejjila in Qormi, the accused accosted a family and stole items and money of a value not exceeding €2,500, causing slight injuries to a 60-year-old victim. 

“You have proven to already have this problem,” the court told the accused, as it recounted how he is a recidivist previously sentenced to three counts of conditional discharge and a suspended sentence. 

“My client responded not guilty to these accusations. The course of this case will prove that that is indeed the truth,” defence lawyer Franco Debono replied. 

The court, presided over by magistrate Simone Grech, granted Abukem bail subject to a curfew condition between 9.30pm and 7am, as well as to liaise with a probation officer.

He was granted bail against a €500 deposit and a personal guarantee of €4,000. 

Franco Debono and Kathleen Grima were defence counsel. 

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Unpaid worker accused of damaging employer’s car, granted bail
Court & Police

Unpaid worker accused of damaging employer’s car, granted bail
David Hudson
Magisterial inquiry into government-Vitals deal stalled by ministers' appeals
Court & Police

Magisterial inquiry into government-Vitals deal stalled by ministers' appeals
David Hudson
Violent thief and repeat offender granted bail
Court & Police

Violent thief and repeat offender granted bail
David Hudson
Updated | Debono claims US want info on ‘PM and Keith Schembri’ over Russian refuelling
Court & Police

Updated | Debono claims US want info on ‘PM and Keith Schembri’ over Russian refuelling
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.