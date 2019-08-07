Violent thief and repeat offender granted bail

A man accused of robbing a family of valuable and money has been granted bail.

Ramzi Abdulhafid Id Abukem was accused of stealing money, a necklace and a bag, causing slight injuries to his victims, and being in possession of an illegal firearm.

Abukem, 23 from Libya, was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

“During the statement he was supposed to give to police, he didn’t even try to deny it. He has a right not to reply but he didn’t attempt to deny responsibility either,” prosecuting inspector Kylie Borg told the court.

On Triq Mejjila in Qormi, the accused accosted a family and stole items and money of a value not exceeding €2,500, causing slight injuries to a 60-year-old victim.

“You have proven to already have this problem,” the court told the accused, as it recounted how he is a recidivist previously sentenced to three counts of conditional discharge and a suspended sentence.

“My client responded not guilty to these accusations. The course of this case will prove that that is indeed the truth,” defence lawyer Franco Debono replied.

The court, presided over by magistrate Simone Grech, granted Abukem bail subject to a curfew condition between 9.30pm and 7am, as well as to liaise with a probation officer.

He was granted bail against a €500 deposit and a personal guarantee of €4,000.

Franco Debono and Kathleen Grima were defence counsel.