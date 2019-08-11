Man injured in Ta' Qali collision
The accident took place at around 5am on Sunday morning
A 57-year-old man from Mtarfa was hospitalised after sustaining slight injuries in a traffic accident he was involved in this morning.
The accident occurred at around 5am in Vjal l-Istadium Nazzjonali at Ta’ Qali when the Mtarfa man crashed in another car that was being driven by a 23-year-old from Attard.
The younger driver was unharmed.
Police investigations are ongoing.
