Man injured in Ta' Qali collision

A 57-year-old man from Mtarfa was hospitalised after sustaining slight injuries in a traffic accident he was involved in this morning.

The accident occurred at around 5am in Vjal l-Istadium Nazzjonali at Ta’ Qali when the Mtarfa man crashed in another car that was being driven by a 23-year-old from Attard.

The younger driver was unharmed.

Police investigations are ongoing.