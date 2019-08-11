menu

Man injured in Ta' Qali collision

The accident took place at around 5am on Sunday morning

david_hudson
11 August 2019, 1:15pm
by David Hudson
The two cars collided at 5am in Ta' Qali
A 57-year-old man from Mtarfa was hospitalised after sustaining slight injuries in a traffic accident he was involved in this morning.

The accident occurred at around 5am in Vjal l-Istadium Nazzjonali at Ta’ Qali when the Mtarfa man crashed in another car that was being driven by a 23-year-old from Attard. 

The younger driver was unharmed.

Police investigations are ongoing.  

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
Man injured in Ta' Qali collision
