Man and two ten-year-old boys hit by a car in Lija

Two ten-year-old boys and a Serbian man were hit by a car on Triq il-Mosta in Lija on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 4pm. Police have said that a Serbian national, 47, residing in Gzira and two ten-year-old boys were hit by a BMW that was being driven by a 20-year-old.

The Police could not identify whether the boys were the Serbian man's children at the time of writing.

A medical team was called on site to assist the Serbian man and the two children. They were transported to Mater Dei Hospital.

The Serbian man is suffering from serious injuries while the one of the two boys sustained light injuries. The other's condition is as yet unknown.

Magistrate Monica Vella launched an inquiry as the police investigations are ongoing.