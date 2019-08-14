Convicted thief charged with violent robberies, three days after release on bail

Ans Ghodban, a 24-year-old Hungarian national, was remanded in custody today after pleading not guilty to being part of a gang of thieves who robbed an elderly woman at her home in Valletta last week.

His arraignment comes after another man, a member of the same gang, was earlier this week also charged for his role in the crime.

Ghodban, who is no stranger to the criminal justice system, was charged with theft aggravated by violence, means, value and place.

He was also charged with holding an elderly woman against her will, slightly injuring her and carrying a knife in public.

Ghodban was further accused of a number of other aggravated thefts – some accompanied by violence and illegal arrest – on the day after Valletta robbery, as well as carrying a knife in public without a permit and relapsing. This in addition to being charged with breaching bail.

Inspector Kylie Borg told the court that the man had committed the offences just three days after being released on bail.

He was found hiding in a hotel, she said. “I have a house, but sometimes I stay in a hotel,” the man said, moments after telling the court that he was unemployed. He pleaded not guilty.

The other member of the gang, who is well-known to the police, is believed to be in hospital at the moment.

The accused pleaded not guilty. Bail was not granted.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli presided. Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Kylie Borg prosecuted, whilst lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was legal aid counsel.