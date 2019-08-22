Man suffers burns at home while replacing gas cylinder

A Syrian man suffered serious burns while replacing an empty liquefied petroleum gas cylinder at home.

The incident took place on Thursday morning at around 11.20am, Police have said. Officers in the district were informed that their assistance was required inside a residence on Triq is-Sibbien in Marsascala.

While it's unclear how the accident occurred, the 25-year-old Syrian resident suffered severe burns to his body due to flames that emerged from the LPG gas cylinder.

The man was transported to Mater Dei hospital. He is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.