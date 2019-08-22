menu

Man suffers burns at home while replacing gas cylinder

The 25-year-old Syrian resident suffered severe burns to his body when flames emerged from a gas cylinder he was using to replace an old one

david_hudson
22 August 2019, 1:59pm
by David Hudson
An LPG cylinder
An LPG cylinder

A Syrian man suffered serious burns while replacing an empty liquefied petroleum gas cylinder at home. 

The incident took place on Thursday morning at around 11.20am, Police have said. Officers in the district were informed that their assistance was required inside a residence on Triq is-Sibbien in Marsascala. 

While it's unclear how the accident occurred, the 25-year-old Syrian resident suffered severe burns to his body due to flames that emerged from the LPG gas cylinder. 

The man was transported to Mater Dei hospital. He is suffering from grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Updated | Carnival enthusiast dies after electric shock while working on float
Court & Police

Updated | Carnival enthusiast dies after electric shock while working on float
Karl Azzopardi
Man suffers burns at home while replacing gas cylinder
Court & Police

Man suffers burns at home while replacing gas cylinder
David Hudson
Youth seriously injured after getting trapped under car in the Kirkop tunnels
Court & Police

Youth seriously injured after getting trapped under car in the Kirkop tunnels
Youth who fell during bus ride in danger of losing his life
Court & Police

Youth who fell during bus ride in danger of losing his life
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.