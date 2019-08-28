menu

2,900 contraband cigarettes seized by Customs

Customs Enforcement Officials have seized 2,900 contraband cigarettes from a bar in Paola

laura_calleja
28 August 2019, 7:56am
by Laura Calleja

Customs Enforcement Officials have seized 2,900 contraband cigarettes from a bar in Paola on Tuesday.

The seizure, Customs said, comes after months of surveillance work which ended on Tuesday, with an inspection of the outlet and the owner's vehicles.

A total of 2,900 cigarettes were elevated following the search and withheld pending an investigation by the officials.

Out of court settlements for the sale or consumption of contraband cigarettes, start with a minimum fine of €1,500, with court penalties ranging from €3,500 up to a maximum of €25,000.

Customs Officials are encouraging the public to report any contraband activities anonymously on 25685124.

Laura Calleja
