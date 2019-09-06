menu

Romanian brothers deny charges after 31kg drug bust

The drugs were discovered in a vehicle which the brothers had driven to Malta from Pozzallo in Sicily

matthew_agius
6 September 2019, 1:30pm
by Matthew Agius
The 31kg of cannabis grass found beneath a false bottom in a vehicle
Two unemployed former construction workers have been remanded in custody on charges of smuggling 31kg of cannabis into Malta on the ferry from Sicily.

Brothers Bogdan Ionut Iosub, 21, and Costantin Constantin Iosub, 19, from Romania pleaded not guilty before magistrate Charmaine Galea to charges of drug trafficking and aggravated possession of cannabis.

The two Romanian nationals were arrested during the night between Wednesday and Thursday after the police found 31kg of cannabis grass in a vehicle which they had driven to Malta from Pozzallo, Sicily. The drugs were discovered hidden in a compartment beneath a false bottom in the vehicle they were travelling in.

Defence lawyers Alfred Abela and Francois Dalli did not request bail at this stage.

Police inspectors Mark Mercieca and Justine Grech prosecuted.

