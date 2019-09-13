menu

Sniffer dog leads to arrest of man importing cannabis

The man was charged in court on Friday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges

david_hudson
13 September 2019, 1:34pm
by David Hudson
The man was arrested by the police on Thursday
A Romanian man, 31, has been remanded in custody on charges of drug importation.

The court on Friday heard how the man was arrested after police sniffer dogs found the drugs hidden in a compartment in his car.

On 11 September in Marsa at around 11:30am, police accompanied by Customs officers were near the arrivals terminal of the Virtu Ferries from Pozzallo.

Six cars were stopped and checked. One of the guard dogs became agitated at a BMW X5 owned by the accused, Tiberu-Mihail Miculescu. Police found that a hidden compartment contained several packets of green substance amounting to 6.5kg. 

The prosecution said that this was suspected cannabis grass. The accused’s vehicle was impounded and the drugs confiscated. 

The court heard how Miculescu was an unemployed man residing in Bugibba. After the vehicle was impounded he was taken to the police lockup. 

He pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking.

The court ordered all of Miculescu’s assets to be frozen and said that he would be prohibited from selling any immovable property.

He was remanded under arrest as defence counsel didn’t ask for bail at this stage.

Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid lawyer.

Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca prosecuted.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella was presiding. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
