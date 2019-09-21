menu

Attempted car theft lands man in the dock

The theft allegedly happened on Friday morning in Cottonera

matthew_agius
21 September 2019, 2:47pm
by Matthew Agius
(Stock photo)

A 29-year-old man from Hamrun has been remanded in custody after allegedly trying to steal a car.

Wayne Catania was arraigned before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning, accused of attempting to steal an Opel Astra from Cottonera. Police said the attempted theft took place on 20 September between 10:45 and 11:15am.

He was also charged with damaging third party property and stealing items worth less than €23.

Catania, who had been jailed for theft in the past, pleaded not guilty.

Bail was not granted and the accused was remanded in custody.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted.

Lawyer Joe Brincat was legal aid to Catania.

