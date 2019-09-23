Man seriously injured after falling off wall in Bugibba
A 62-year-old British man has suffered from serious injuries after falling off a wall bordering Pioneers Street, in Bugibba on early Monday morning.
The incident occurred at 3:30am.
The police said that the man fell from a height of one storey.
The victim has been taken to Mater Dei for further treatment, where it was certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
