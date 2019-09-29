Reckless driver who hit pedestrian still at large

A reckless driver who hit a pedestrian and several cars on Sunday morning abandoned his vehicle and is still at large, Police have said.

Police were informed that their assistance was required on Main Street in Mellieha at around 3am on Sunday.

In a statement, the police said that an unidentified person had been driving a Toyota Liteace before hitting a 40-year-old British national residing in Mellieha.

The driver allegedly kept driving the vehicle, hitting three parked cars—a Fiat, a Hyundai and a Suzuki—in the process. The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran off.

The medical team that assisted the 40-year-old victim transported him to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance. He has incurred serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.