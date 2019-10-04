British man arrested in Gozo over cannabis possession

A British 18-year-old was arrested on Friday in Victoria, Gozo, after he was found in possession of suspected cannabis ready to be trafficked.

The police had been searching for the youth after he had breached bail conditions. He was eventually intercepted at Victoria.

The man is expected to be arraigned in a Gozitan court with charges related to aggravated drug possession and recidivism as well as committing such a crime in the vicinity of a school.

Police investigations are ongoing.