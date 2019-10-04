menu

British man arrested in Gozo over cannabis possession

The man had been on the run after breaching bail conditions

david_hudson
4 October 2019, 6:30pm
by David Hudson
The man was found with a substantial amount of suspected cannabis
A British 18-year-old was arrested on Friday in Victoria, Gozo, after he was found in possession of suspected cannabis ready to be trafficked.

The police had been searching for the youth after he had breached bail conditions. He was eventually intercepted at Victoria. 

The man is expected to be arraigned in a Gozitan court with charges related to aggravated drug possession and recidivism as well as committing such a crime in the vicinity of a school. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
