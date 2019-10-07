Two charged with arson remanded in custody

Two men have been remanded in custody on charges of arson, after allegedly setting an apartment on fire in Bugibba.

Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmusraty, 33, from Tunisia and Mahmoud Mustafa Aldebah, 23, from Libya, were charged with wilfully setting fire to the building in Triq l-Isponoz in Bugibba on 4 October 2019. Elmusraty, who is on bail on charges of having attacked a bouncer with a sword in 2016 was also charged with recidivism.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

Lawyer Franco Debono, appearing together with lawyer Amadeus Cachia for the men, argued that one of the accused had no criminal record.

“They were seen going in and out of the apartments. What happened in there is not known. An inquiry had been held. The point of an inquiry is to gather and preserve evidence, therefore, the fears of the prosecution have no basis,” said Debono.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia, however, in view of the serious nature of the crime and the fact that the victim has not yet been heard, denied bail.