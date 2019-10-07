menu

Two charged with arson remanded in custody

Two men have been remanded in custody on charges of arson, after allegedly setting an apartment on fire in Bugibba

matthew_agius
7 October 2019, 12:40pm
by Matthew Agius

Two men have been remanded in custody on charges of arson, after allegedly setting an apartment on fire in Bugibba.

Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmusraty, 33, from Tunisia and Mahmoud Mustafa Aldebah, 23, from Libya, were charged with wilfully setting fire to the building in Triq l-Isponoz in Bugibba on 4 October 2019. Elmusraty, who is on bail on charges of having attacked a bouncer with a sword in 2016 was also charged with recidivism.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

Lawyer Franco Debono, appearing together with lawyer Amadeus Cachia for the men, argued that one of the accused had no criminal record.

“They were seen going in and out of the apartments. What happened in there is not known. An inquiry had been held. The point of an inquiry is to gather and preserve evidence, therefore, the fears of the prosecution have no basis,” said Debono.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia, however, in view of the serious nature of the crime and the fact that the victim has not yet been heard, denied bail.

 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Two charged with arson remanded in custody
Court & Police

Two charged with arson remanded in custody
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Updated | Priest pleads guilty to theft of artworks from his Valletta convent
Court & Police

[WATCH] Updated | Priest pleads guilty to theft of artworks from his Valletta convent
Matthew Agius
Teenager admits to theft from shop in Marsalforn
Court & Police

Teenager admits to theft from shop in Marsalforn
Laura Calleja
Man stabbed in Valletta
Court & Police

Man stabbed in Valletta
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.