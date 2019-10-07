Elderly man injured after being hit by firearm in Gozo

An elderly man was severely injured after being hit by a firearm during an argument he had with another man, on Monday in Gozo.

The incident took place at 10:20am in Triq Tas-Salib, Xewkija.

The police said that a heated argument had taken place between an 87-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, both from Xewkija.

The victim was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from severe injuries.

Magistrate Paul Coppini has been appointed to the case.

A police investigation is ongoing.