Elderly man seriously injured after being hit by car

15 October 2019, 8:30am
An elderly man was grievously injured during a traffic accident on Monday night in Qormi.

The incident took place at 8:30am in Triq il-Vitorja.

The police said that a 74-year-old man from Qormi was hit by a Toyota Yaris, that was driven by a 26-year-old man, also from Qormi.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

