Irishman admits to causing airport security incident

An Irish tourist who entered a restricted area at the airport and then led police on a chase around the apron has appeared in court this morning.

David Matthew Griffen, 56, from Galway, found himself in the dock in front of Magistrate Simone Grech, accused of entering a restricted part of the airport without authorisation or a security pass and remaining there after being asked to leave.

The incident occurred yesterday at around 1:30am. Griffen, who had been drunk at the time, is understood to have tried to break down a toilet door, before opening a security door and dashing onto the apron - a restricted area of the airport used by aircraft to wait for passengers to board - where he was apprehended after a chase.

Griffen’s lawyer, Leontine Calleja, told the court that the man had been under the influence of alcohol at the time and was very sorry for his actions. A guilty plea was entered.

The magistrate admonished the man, explaining that his actions were made more serious by the fact that they had caused panic and stress.

Griffen was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years. The court explained that it was very important that he stay out of trouble for the next four years.

Police inspector Lara Butters prosecuted.