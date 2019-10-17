menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash

A 34-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured during a traffic accident in Gzira

17 October 2019, 11:50am
The accident took place at 8:30am in Sliema Road
The accident took place at 8:30am in Sliema Road

A 34-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured during a traffic accident in Gzira on Thursday.

The accident took place at 8:30am in Sliema Road.

The police said a Honda CRV driven by a 70-year-old man of San Gwann was involved in an accident with a Honda PC34 ridden by a 34-year-old man of San Gwann.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

An investigation ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash
Irishman admits to causing airport security incident
Court & Police

Irishman admits to causing airport security incident
Matthew Agius
Court rejects George Degiorgio's request to suspend criminal proceedings in Caruana Galizia murder case
Court & Police

Court rejects George Degiorgio's request to suspend criminal proceedings in Caruana Galizia murder case
Matthew Agius
'Grand Theft Auto' joyrider charged with stealing and crashing four cars
Court & Police

'Grand Theft Auto' joyrider charged with stealing and crashing four cars
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.