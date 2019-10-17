Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash

A 34-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured during a traffic accident in Gzira on Thursday.

The accident took place at 8:30am in Sliema Road.

The police said a Honda CRV driven by a 70-year-old man of San Gwann was involved in an accident with a Honda PC34 ridden by a 34-year-old man of San Gwann.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

An investigation ongoing.