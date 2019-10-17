Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash
A 34-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured during a traffic accident in Gzira
A 34-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured during a traffic accident in Gzira on Thursday.
The accident took place at 8:30am in Sliema Road.
The police said a Honda CRV driven by a 70-year-old man of San Gwann was involved in an accident with a Honda PC34 ridden by a 34-year-old man of San Gwann.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
An investigation ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police