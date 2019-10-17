menu

Man grievously injured on Marsascala construction site

The incident took place on Triq is-Silla 

david_hudson
17 October 2019, 5:28pm
by David Hudson
File photo
File photo

A manual worker was grievously injured while working on a construction site in Marsascala, police have said. 

The man, a 57-year-old construction worker, fell from a height of around one storey at a construction site on Triq is-Silla in Marsascala. 

The man was assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department and an ambulance which was called on site transported him to Mater Dei hospital. 

He is suffering from grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man grievously injured on Marsascala construction site
Court & Police

Man grievously injured on Marsascala construction site
David Hudson
Evidence exhibited in Ghaxaq murder case
Court & Police

Evidence exhibited in Ghaxaq murder case
Matthew Agius
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash
Irishman admits to causing airport security incident
Court & Police

Irishman admits to causing airport security incident
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.