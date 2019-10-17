Man grievously injured on Marsascala construction site

A manual worker was grievously injured while working on a construction site in Marsascala, police have said.

The man, a 57-year-old construction worker, fell from a height of around one storey at a construction site on Triq is-Silla in Marsascala.

The man was assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department and an ambulance which was called on site transported him to Mater Dei hospital.

He is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.