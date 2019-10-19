menu

Drugs found on man who crashed car during police chase

The 22-year-old from Serbia was first spotted speeding through Gzira when police asked him to stop

david_hudson
19 October 2019, 2:13pm
by David Hudson
Suspected heroin, cannabis and ecstasy in the man's vehicle
A man crashed into a parked car in Gzira in his attempt to evade police who later found several drugs in his vehicle.

The incident took place at around 1:45am on Saturday morning when police noticed that a Toyota was being driven through Mikiel Anton Vassalli Street in Gzira with excessive speed.

The driver, a 22-year-old from Serbia and resident in Gzira, was asked by the patrol car to stop but he increased his speed.

A police chase ensued until the man crashed into a parked car on Giordano Street in Gzira. The 22-year-old was arrested on site.

After a preliminary search in the man’s vehicle, the police found a bag containing some cash and suspected heroin, ecstasy, and cannabis.

Police investigations continue.  

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
