Thief caught stealing from friend's house

A man has been released on a €15,000 bail bond after he was charged with stealing items from his friend’s house

matthew_agius
21 October 2019, 2:30pm
by Matthew Agius

A man has been released on a €15,000 bail bond after he was charged with stealing items from his friend’s house.

Before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning, Inspector Trevor Micallef arraigned Nadim Abdul Gader, 37, from Libya on aggravated theft charges. Abdul Gader, who has lived in Malta since 1996 and resides in Zejtun, was accused of letting himself into his friend’s house after making a copy of his key and helping himself to a painting and an antique weighing scales.

But the theft was foiled when the owner returned and caught him in his home, red-handed, holding the items he was stealing, the court was told.

The Libyan accused, who told the court that he worked as a plasterer, was also charged with recidivism. “I’ve been here since ‘96 and I’ve never gone to court other than over maintenance,” the accused was heard to say.

Defence lawyer Martin Fenech entered a plea of not guilty and requested bail, which was granted against a personal guarantee of €15,000. He was also ordered to sign a bail book three times a week and observe a curfew.

