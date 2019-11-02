menu

Two men injured, one grievously, in Marsaskala argument

Argument spirals out of control, leaves two injured

massimo_costa
2 November 2019, 9:29am
by Massimo Costa

A 40-year-old Nigerian national from Marsaskala was grievously injured during a violent argument in a Marsaskala apartment on Friday night.

The incident, which took place at around 8:30pm, happened Triq id-Dolmen, with another man, a 24-year-old Nigerian from Marsaskala, also being injured.

Police were called to the scene after the younger man called for assistance.

On being taken to Mater Dei hospital, the elder man was found to have sustained grievous injuries, while the other man’s injuries were minor.

Police investigations are ongoing.

