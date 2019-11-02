Two men injured, one grievously, in Marsaskala argument

A 40-year-old Nigerian national from Marsaskala was grievously injured during a violent argument in a Marsaskala apartment on Friday night.

The incident, which took place at around 8:30pm, happened Triq id-Dolmen, with another man, a 24-year-old Nigerian from Marsaskala, also being injured.

Police were called to the scene after the younger man called for assistance.

On being taken to Mater Dei hospital, the elder man was found to have sustained grievous injuries, while the other man’s injuries were minor.

Police investigations are ongoing.