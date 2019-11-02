Man charged with Paceville glassing

A 25-year-old man from Fgura has been arraigned in court, accused of smashing a drinking glass in another man’s face at a Paceville club.

Dylan Mc Kay from Fgura was accused of grievously injuring the 28-year-old victim.

The incident occurred last night at the Havana nightclub in St. Julians. Mc Kay is alleged to have smashed his drinking glass on the victim’s forehead.

Mc Kay cooperated with the police, the court was told.

The accused, who told the court that he worked as a driver, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was charged with recidivism and breaching bail conditions.

Magistrate Victor Axiaq heard how there had already been a previous altercation between the men, with the accused threatening to kill the victim with a bomb.

The court issued a protection order in favour of the victim. Bail was refused.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.