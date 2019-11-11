[WATCH] Keith Schembri withdraws 17 Black defamation suit to avoid being questioned

Keith Schembri drops 17 Black suit

The Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri has announced in court he will drop a defamation suit against former PN leader Simon Busuttil, in order to avoid being questioned about the 17 Black offshore company.

His lawyer Edward Gatt told Magistrate Victor Axiak that Schembri, whose offshore Panama company was tied to the mysterious Dubai company 17 Black, was “feeling that many of his fundamental and constitutional rights are being prejudiced and because the witness is collaborating with the judicial authorities in other, connected, proceedings, he is at this stage unconditionally ceding the libel suit.”

The prime minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri was expected to testify about a secret Dubai company 17 Black, believed to have been used to channel payments through his own offshore Panama company.

The former Nationalist leader Simon Busuttil had accused Schembri of receiving bribes through the company, named in leaked e-mails as one of two companies that would pay $2 million to Schembri’s and Konrad Mizzi’s Panama companies.

Schembri was reluctant to be cross-examined on the subject of the Dubai-registered company, arguing that the company information was not in the public domain at the time that the alleged defamatory speech by Busuttil, about corruption and the Panama Papers, was delivered in March 2016.

Simon Busuttil: PM should resigned after Schembri withdraws libel

In the last sitting magistrate Victor Axiak denied Schembri’s request that he be exempted from testifying about 17 Black.

Schembri’s lawyer Pawlu Lia told the court that his client had been advised not to answer questions about facts under a magisterial inquiry on 17 Black. The court said that irrespective of what is said in inquiries, the questions would be admissable. If the questions are incriminating, the witness has a right not to answer them, said the magistrate.

Schembri twice refused to answer lawyer Jason Azzopardi's questions, with the court warning him it would take sanctions if he refuses to answer. He then proceeded to withdraw the defamation suit.

Simon Busuttil: Prime Minister and Keith Schembri must resign

Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil called for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri after the latter evaded testifying in a libel case he had filed against him.

Busuttil said that Schembri’s decision to drop the libel case he had filed against him showed the accuracy in his 2016 statements, that the PM’s chief of staff is corrupt.

“Instead of answering to the statements I made, that of him being corrupt, in which he could have shown that I was mistaken or incorrect, Keith Schembri dropped the case and fled,” Busuttil said.

Busuttil said that Schembri attempting to avoid testifying in four separate methods: when he asked for the magistrate to be recused, to not testify because he had other inquiries filed against him and couldn’t incriminate himself, to appeal the magistrate’s decree and to drop the case in an effort to file a constitutional case.

“These excuses were all denied, and this tells me nothing but the fact that I was correct,” Busutill said.

The former PN leader once again called for the resignation of Keith Schembri. He also said that Joseph Muscat should shoulder political responsibility and resign as well.

PN: Keith Schembri should either resign or be removed

The Nationalist Party issued its own statement to call for the resignation of Keith Schembri but stopped short of demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

“Keith Schembri did everything in his power to evade answering questions in the libel case that he himself filed. The case is about allegations of corruption,” the PN said, adding that Schembri avoided testifying to not incriminate himself.

“Schembri needs to resign or be removed from his chief of staff office immediately,” the PN said.

Keith Schembri responds: 'I'm answering all questions in the ongoing magisterial inquiry'

The Prime Minister's chief of staff said in a statement that he was answering all questions being put to him in the ongoing magisterial inquiry.

Schembri said the libel case was filed by himself on April 2016 after PN leader Simon Busuttil made slanderous allegations about him.

"These allegations were in no way related to the company 17 Black. These libel proceedings relate to other allegations made by Busuttil before information about 17 Black was even released in public," he said, adding that Busuttil's cries of corruption against him had not been backed up by evidence back then.

Schembri had asked for magistrate Victor Axiak's recusal, saying that Axiak had offered legal services to Kasco Group of which Schembri was a director. Axiak, he said, also offered legal counsel to Nexia BT, the auditors of Kasco Group. Schembri said the request for recusal was made to ensure that justice would not only be done but seen to be done, adding that "surprisingly" Busuttil had agreed with the magistrate's decision not to withdraw from the case.

"I felt that I had to drop the libel cases because I felt that today's proceedings could prejudice fundamental and constitutional rights due to the ongoing magisterial inquiry that was called for by Busuttil himself."

Earlier

Earlier at the start of the sitting, the magistrate tasked with a defamation suit filed by Keith Schembri against former PN leader Simon Busuttil, said that recently he had been approached by a third party, allegedly for a party in this case, with the message that he should recuse himself.

The court said it had, for some years, assisted Keith Schembri’s company Kasco in the past. It said that it had not felt the need to declare this in open court.

Lawyer Peter Fenech thanked the court for bringing this to the attention of the defence at the first opportunity. He declared that he had no objection to having Magistrate Axiaq hear the case. The magistrate will give a decision on the recusal request later today.

Busuttil, MEP David Casa and Peter Caruana Galizia were present for the testimony.

Lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo and Pawlu Lia are representing Schembri in the proceedings. Lawyers Peter Fenech and Jason Azzopardi are appearing for Simon Busuttil.