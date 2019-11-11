menu

61-year-old woman allegedly beaten with a hammer seriously injured

A 61-year-old man was arrested on site

david_hudson
11 November 2019, 5:53pm
by David Hudson
Police found the hammer which was used and filed it in evidence
Police found the hammer which was used and filed it in evidence

A 61-year-old woman from Mellieha has been allegedly beaten with a hammer and has been hospitalised with serious injuries, police have said.

In a statement, police said on Monday that a 61-year-old man, also from Mellieha, has been arrested in connection with the case. 

At around noon on Monday, district police were informed that their assistance was required inside a residence on Triq Qasam Barrani in Mellieha, close to the Bajja tal-Prajjiet. 

The woman was found covered in blood, with wounds on her head and face. Medical assistance was provided on site. The hammer which was purportedly used to injure the woman was found inside the residence and taken in evidence. 

Duty magistrate Charmaine Galea launched an inquiry and appointed several experts on the case. Police investigations continue. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
61-year-old woman allegedly beaten with a hammer seriously injured
Court & Police

61-year-old woman allegedly beaten with a hammer seriously injured
David Hudson
VGH hospitals appeal will not be heard by Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera
Court & Police

VGH hospitals appeal will not be heard by Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera
Karl Azzopardi
Man charged with drug trafficking after San Gwann nightclub raid
Court & Police

Man charged with drug trafficking after San Gwann nightclub raid
Matthew Agius
Man acquitted of drug trafficking after court adopts latest position on police statements
Court & Police

Man acquitted of drug trafficking after court adopts latest position on police statements
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.