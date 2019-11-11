61-year-old woman allegedly beaten with a hammer seriously injured

A 61-year-old woman from Mellieha has been allegedly beaten with a hammer and has been hospitalised with serious injuries, police have said.

In a statement, police said on Monday that a 61-year-old man, also from Mellieha, has been arrested in connection with the case.

At around noon on Monday, district police were informed that their assistance was required inside a residence on Triq Qasam Barrani in Mellieha, close to the Bajja tal-Prajjiet.

The woman was found covered in blood, with wounds on her head and face. Medical assistance was provided on site. The hammer which was purportedly used to injure the woman was found inside the residence and taken in evidence.

Duty magistrate Charmaine Galea launched an inquiry and appointed several experts on the case. Police investigations continue.