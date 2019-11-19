menu
Youth admits to mugging 74-year-old

The young man had followed the elderly man home from an ATM, where he beat him up and took €1,100

matthew_agius
19 November 2019, 12:51pm
by Matthew Agius
A youth from St. Paul’s bay has admitted to robbing an elderly man of some €1,100 in a robbery aggravated by violence and the age of his victim.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Lydon Zammit arraigned the 16-year-old Serbian youth on a solitary charge of aggravated theft.

The youth pleaded guilty to pushing over his 74-year-old victim and robbing him in the accused’s hometown of St. Paul’s Bay.

Lawyer Josette Sultana said no bail request would be made at this stage.

The court ordered that a presentencing report be drawn up before it would proceed to hand the youth his sentence.

The magistrate addressed the youth’s father, explaining that a probation officer would speak to them in order to compile the report. “I expect full cooperation with the probation officer, particularly from you,” she said turning to the youth.

The case continues in December.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
