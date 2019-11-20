Alleged burglar 'broke 71 year old victim's nose,' court told

A man has been accused of carrying out the violent robbery of an elderly man at his home in Cospicua, in which the victim suffered a broken nose.

Sean Grech, 29, a plasterer from Cospicua, was accused of theft aggravated by violence, means and value, as well as with grievously injuring the 71-year-old victim and holding him against his will.

Grech was further accused of being a recidivist and breaching a probation order.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Oriana Spiteri, prosecuting, told the court that the man had shimmied up a drainpipe to gain entry into the upper floor of the elderly man’s house. Finding the victim there, the accused had then allegedly delivered a blow to him, breaking his nose, before proceeding to steal gold items worth over €2,300.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja, appointed as legal aid to the accused, entered a not guilty plea on the accused’s behalf. Bail was not requested.

Presiding magistrate Joe Mifsud praised the police’s work, saying that he was not going to throw people back on the streets after they were arrested.

The accused could spend his time in custody “reflecting and meditating” on his actions, said the court. Everyone had grandparents, said the magistrate, addressing the accused. “Ask yourself: do I want to let someone do this to my grandparents?” he asked.

The accused was remanded in custody