Lawyer under drug influence causes €72,000 worth of damage to hotels, ambassador's home

The court was informed that the accused had reached an agreement with the hotels and had already settled the damages

22 November 2019, 4:30pm
by Matthew Agius

An American lawyer, living in Tigne, has admitted to causing some €72,000 worth of damage to two hotels and to damaging the front door of the Qatari Ambassador’s residence whilst under the influence of drugs.

Mazen Mohamed Tumi, 36, was accused of causing damage at the Radisson Hotel in Pembroke during the night between May 13 and 14 this year, and doing the same at the Westin Dragonara Hotel in St. Julians on the night of the 17th.

Although no details of how he had inflicted the damage emerged during this morning's sitting, the total cost of repairing it was estimated at €70,000.

He was also accused of causing some €2000 worth of damage to the front door of the Qatari diplomat’s home in Ta’ Xbiex during the afternoon on May 18.

Tumi, who told magistrate Monica Vella that he was a lawyer, pleaded guilty to the charges through his lawyer Ezekiel Psaila.

The court was informed that the accused had reached an agreement with the hotels and had already settled the damages.

In view of this and the fact that he had shown willingness to tackle his drug problem, the man was handed a two-year sentence, suspended for four years.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the diplomat.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.

