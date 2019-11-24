menu

Two men seriously injured in separate brawls in St Julian's

The two incidents took place separately on the same road at different times

david_hudson
24 November 2019, 12:20pm
by David Hudson
Both incident took place on St George's Road in St Julian's
Two men were seriously injured and hospitalised in separate arguments they had on the same road, St George's Road, in St Julian's.

The first incident took place on Sunday morning at around 4am when a 23-year-old Macedonian man was assaulted by a group of men in an establishment in St Julian's. He was transported to Mater Dei later this morning and is suffering from serious injuries.

The second incident, unrelated to the first, took place at around 5:30am when a 22-year-old Moroccan was involved in an argument and later assaulted in a different establishment on the same road as the previous incident. The Moroccan was also transported to Mater Dei hospital and is suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations on both cases are ongoing. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
