Yorgen Fenech returns to police custody, interrogation continues

Former Tumas Group chief Yorgen Fenech has returned to police custody and the police have said that interrogations will recommence.

Fenech had been previously released on police bail after complaining of pains in his chest. He was transported to Mater Dei hospital with an escort of police security.

On the recommendations of doctors at Mater Dei hospital, Fenech could not be submitted to a further 24 hours of interrogation until he was released from medical surveillance.

Fenech has been named as a "person of interest" in the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. It is as yet unclear what role he might have played if any.

Police sources had previously confirmed with MaltaToday that Fenech has requested a presidential pardon in return for evidence that could lead to information on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.