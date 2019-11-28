Woman seriously injured in traffic collision in Fgura

A woman was hospitalised after she was involved in a traffic collision in Fgura on Thursday at 5:30am.

Police said that the woman was a passenger on a motorbike which crashed into a car on Triq Zabbar in Fgura.

The car, a Daf CF85, was being driven by a 27-year-old Zabbar resident. The motorbike, a Piaggio X8, was being driven by a 60-year-old Fgura resident.

The passenger who was hospitalised was 55 years old.

Police investigations are ongoing