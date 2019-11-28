menu

Woman seriously injured in traffic collision in Fgura

The woman was a passenger on a motorbike being driven by a 60-year-old Zabbar resident

david_hudson
28 November 2019, 9:52am
by David Hudson
File photo
File photo

A woman was hospitalised after she was involved in a traffic collision in Fgura on Thursday at 5:30am.

Police said that the woman was a passenger on a motorbike which crashed into a car on Triq Zabbar in Fgura.

The car, a Daf CF85, was being driven by a 27-year-old Zabbar resident. The motorbike, a Piaggio X8, was being driven by a 60-year-old Fgura resident.

The passenger who was hospitalised was 55 years old.

Police investigations are ongoing

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Chamber of Advocates expresses 'deep concern' about aspects of Caruana Galizia murder investigation
Court & Police

Chamber of Advocates expresses 'deep concern' about aspects of Caruana Galizia murder investigation
Matthew Agius
Woman seriously injured in traffic collision in Fgura
Court & Police

Woman seriously injured in traffic collision in Fgura
David Hudson
PN television station fined over branding blogger Manuel Delia ‘a liar’
Court & Police

PN television station fined over branding blogger Manuel Delia ‘a liar’
Matthew Agius
Engineers claim new rules risk ‘annihilating the very existence of professionals’
Court & Police

Engineers claim new rules risk ‘annihilating the very existence of professionals’
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.