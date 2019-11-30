Man found dead in Marsa

A man was found dead in Marsa at 11:30pm last night.

The man, who is yet unidentified but is likely to be of a foreign nationality, was found on Triq Dicembru Tlettax, on a patch of grass.

Police said that a medical team was called on site but he was pronounced dead on the spot. The victim had numerous wounds in his chest likely caused by a sharp weapon.

Duty magistrate Victor Axiaq ordered an inquiry to be launched and he appointed several experts on the case.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out this morning to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations continue.