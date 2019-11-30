menu

Man found dead in Marsa

The victim had numerous wounds in his chest likely caused by a sharp weapon

david_hudson
30 November 2019, 9:28am
by David Hudson
The man was found dead by police on the side of the busy road
A man was found dead in Marsa at 11:30pm last night.

The man, who is yet unidentified but is likely to be of a foreign nationality, was found on Triq Dicembru Tlettax, on a patch of grass.

Police said that a medical team was called on site but he was pronounced dead on the spot. The victim had numerous wounds in his chest likely caused by a sharp weapon.

Duty magistrate Victor Axiaq ordered an inquiry to be launched and he appointed several experts on the case.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out this morning to establish the cause of death.

Police investigations continue.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
