[LIVE] Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech pleads not guilty to Caruana Galizia assassination

Last updated on 30 November 2019, 8:13pm
by Matthew Agius
20:21 With that the sitting ends and Fenech is led out of the courtroom. Matthew Vella
20:20 Fenech looks impassive as he sits in the dock in a charcoal grey suit. His passports, credit cards: BOV Visa cards, AMEX and others are exhibited. Matthew Vella
20:18 The court says it is satisfied that the arrest was valid and legal. There is no request for bail at this stage, Caruana Curran says. Camilleri asks for clarification on the assets frozen. Many of them pre-date the murder and belong to the family, she says. Matthew Vella
20:16 Caruana Curran asks Arnaud whether Keith Schembri was mentioned in the investigation. Arnaud replies in the positive. Further questions along this line are disallowed. Matthew Vella
20:16 The arrest was convalidated by the defence. Inspector Kurt Zahra and Keith Arnaud take the stand to explain the circumstances of the arrest. Arnaud says Fenech was arrested on 20 November at 6:20am after police monitoring his movements noticed activity on his boat which was heading out to sea. He was later granted police bail, once for health reasons and on other occasions due to the nature of the investigation. Matthew Vella
20:13 Magistrate Audrey Demicoli asks whether the validity of the arrest is being contested. The defence said it isn’t.
Inspector Keith Arnaud reads out the charges.
1. Participating in a criminal organization,
2. Complicity in murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia
3. Complicity in causing an explosion
Fenech is giving out his details. He says his profession is businessman. He pleads not guilty Matthew Vella
20:08 Yorgen Fenech has just been led into the courtroom. He sits down on the front bench, beside his lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran with whom he has a brief conversation. We understand the charges will be conspiracy, criminal organization, complicity in willful homicide, complicity in causing an explosion. There will be a request to have his assets frozen. Matthew Vella
20:03 Inspectors Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra and Assistant Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia have just entered the court room. All that remains is the magistrate and the sitting can start. Matthew Vella
20:00 The lawyers involved in the sitting today will be Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri for the defence, Jason Azzopardi for the family. Lawyers Therese Commodini Cachia and Eve Borg Costanzi are also present. It is unclear as yet in what capacity they are here. Matthew Vella
19:56 Defence lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran looks deep in thought as we await the arrival of magistrate Audrey Demicoli and the accused. The charges of complicity to murder carry with them the same punishment of murder: life imprisonment. Matthew Vella
19:54 Peter, Matthew, Andrew and Paul Caruana Galizia have just walked into the courtroom. They embrace their grandparents, Michael and Rose and other family members who are already present. The atmosphere is one of quiet anticipation. Matthew Vella
19:51 Charges are expected to include complicity in murder, and membership in a criminal organisation. Matthew Vella
19:47 We are live from the courtroom:

Already some drama as Daphne’s sister warns a One TV reporter not to put her camera in her face. The tension in the courtroom is heavy, with Caruana Galizia’s parents, two of her sisters, and two nieces also present in the courtroom. Matthew Vella

The millionaire Yorgen Fenech, a main sharehlder in the Electrogas consortium, is expected to be arraigned at 8pm to be charged with the murder of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The arraigment comes after Fenech was three times refused a presidential pardon by the Maltese cabinet of ministers.

A middleman, Melvin Theuma, has been granted a pardon to spill the beans on the task he was given by Fenech, to carry out the murder.

Three man, George and Alfred Degiorgio, and Vincent Muscat, already stand accused of carrying out the execution.

Fenech has also claimed in court that he has recordings and a contract implicating the prime minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation. There is also a photo of middleman Melvin Theuma, who was granted a presidential pardon, at Keith Schembri's office in Castille, which MaltaToday has exclusively published.

Fenech attempted to have Inspector Keith Arnaud removed from the case in a court bid, by arguing that Arnaud was 'close to Schembri', a person Fenech has implicated in the murder.

Malta’s prime minister Joseph Muscat, who is expected to announce his resignation imminently but may stay on till the 18th January until a Labour leader is elected, has issued a public statement saying he had received a message that unless he advised in favour of a pardon for Yorgen Fenech, the magnate would implicate him over two telephone conversations.

Muscat, who is expected to resign imminently, said he had received a message saying that unless he advised in favour of a presidential pardon, “a testimony would be given by Yorgen Fenech to implicate that he had two telephone calls with him some months back.”

Muscat declared that no such calls were ever made. “This can easily be verified. The Prime Minister already said he met Yorgen Fenech at either social events or at meetings in his role as shareholder of one of the country’s biggest group of companies. The last such encounter was in February 2019.

“The Prime Minister refused an initial request for pardon by Yorgen Fenech following advice by the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner. The Cabinet refused a second request under similar advice after the Prime Minister withdrew from the meeting.”

 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
