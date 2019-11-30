[LIVE] Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech pleads not guilty to Caruana Galizia assassination

The millionaire Yorgen Fenech, a main sharehlder in the Electrogas consortium, is expected to be arraigned at 8pm to be charged with the murder of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The arraigment comes after Fenech was three times refused a presidential pardon by the Maltese cabinet of ministers.

A middleman, Melvin Theuma, has been granted a pardon to spill the beans on the task he was given by Fenech, to carry out the murder.

Three man, George and Alfred Degiorgio, and Vincent Muscat, already stand accused of carrying out the execution.

Fenech has also claimed in court that he has recordings and a contract implicating the prime minister's former chief of staff Keith Schembri in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation. There is also a photo of middleman Melvin Theuma, who was granted a presidential pardon, at Keith Schembri's office in Castille, which MaltaToday has exclusively published.

Fenech attempted to have Inspector Keith Arnaud removed from the case in a court bid, by arguing that Arnaud was 'close to Schembri', a person Fenech has implicated in the murder.

Malta’s prime minister Joseph Muscat, who is expected to announce his resignation imminently but may stay on till the 18th January until a Labour leader is elected, has issued a public statement saying he had received a message that unless he advised in favour of a pardon for Yorgen Fenech, the magnate would implicate him over two telephone conversations.

Muscat declared that no such calls were ever made. “This can easily be verified. The Prime Minister already said he met Yorgen Fenech at either social events or at meetings in his role as shareholder of one of the country’s biggest group of companies. The last such encounter was in February 2019.

“The Prime Minister refused an initial request for pardon by Yorgen Fenech following advice by the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner. The Cabinet refused a second request under similar advice after the Prime Minister withdrew from the meeting.”