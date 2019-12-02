Car and double decker collide in Xemxija, three people hospitalised
The incident took place on the Xemxija bypass
A double decker and a car have collided in Xemxija, police have confirmed, with at least three people hospitalised with injuries.
The incident took place at 11:30am on the Xemxija bypass in the direction of Golden Bay.
It is as yet unclear what caused the collision. The conditions of the three hospitalised individuals is as yet unknown.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police