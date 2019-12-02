menu

Car and double decker collide in Xemxija, three people hospitalised

The incident took place on the Xemxija bypass

david_hudson
2 December 2019, 12:25pm
by David Hudson
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday

A double decker and a car have collided in Xemxija, police have confirmed, with at least three people hospitalised with injuries.

The incident took place at 11:30am on the Xemxija bypass in the direction of Golden Bay. 

It is as yet unclear what caused the collision. The conditions of the three hospitalised individuals is as yet unknown.

Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday

 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Caruana Galizia family ask court to order investigation into Prime Minister
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia family ask court to order investigation into Prime Minister
Matthew Agius
Car and double decker collide in Xemxija, three people hospitalised
Court & Police

Car and double decker collide in Xemxija, three people hospitalised
David Hudson
Keith Schembri's libel lawyer quits
Court & Police

Keith Schembri's libel lawyer quits
Matthew Agius
Degiorgio Brothers attack Theuma Presidential pardon
Court & Police

Degiorgio Brothers attack Theuma Presidential pardon
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.