29-year-old arrested over a kilo of cannabis

A 29-year-old man from Greece was arrested for being in possession of a kilo of cannabis.

Police have said that the Drug Squad had been following a delivery that arrived in Malta from Spain, suspecting it contained drugs.

When the package was picked up by the 29-year-old man in Mosta, he was arrested immediately. The package was opened by police and found a kilo of cannabis in a carton wrapped in plastic.

Duty magistrate Marseann Farrugia launched an inquiry and appointed several experts on the case.

The man is expected to be arraigned in court with charges related to possession and importation of illegal substances.