Twins in the dock over thefts

A pair of twins who acted as partners in crime have been remanded in custody after they were charged with robbing three women.

Gordon and Stephen Cassar, both 35 years old appeared in the dock before magistrate Gabriella Vella on Monday, charged with stealing handbags from three women, two of whom are over 80 years old.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Christina Delia charged the pair from Qormi with the thefts which occurred in Balzan, Sliema and Birkirkara between 26 October and 22 December.

Some of the charges were aggravated by value and time. A protection order was requested in favour of the women. The twins were also accused of relapsing.

Stephen Cassar is a stevedore, whilst his brother is a student.

The accused, both wearing tracksuits, fidgeted in the dock, as inspector Fleri explained how CCTV had captured a car registered to the accused’s father stop, while Stephen Cassar ran into the road in which the robbery took place, before returning clutching a handbag.

The inspector told the court that one of the men’s victims had given chase and noted a partial number plate on their silver Toyota Vitz.

The men were traced and eventually arrested. The handbag was found, emptied of cash but otherwise intact, in Sta Venera.

In all three thefts Stephen Cassar would take the object and his brother would drive the getaway car.

The accused men pleaded guilty.

Defence lawyer Francesco Refalo said that the men had a drug problem, which caused them to commit the crimes. He requested a presentencing report before the court proceed to judgment.

Bail was not requested and the case was put off for next month.