[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry continues in court today

The public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination is continuing in court this afternoon.

Today’s sitting is expected to see Caruana Galizia’s parents and three sisters give testimony.

The inquiry’s first sitting, held last week, saw one of the murdered journalist’s sons, Matthew Caruana Galizia, and her widower, Peter Caruana Galizia, take the witness stand.

Former judge Michael Mallia is chairing the inquiry board, while Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro are the board’s other two members.

The inquiry's terms of reference stipulate that it must be concluded within nine months.