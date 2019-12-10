Soldiers accused of Lassana Cisse murder released on bail

Two soldiers accused of the racially-motivated murder of Lassana Cisse have been released on bail.

Lorin Scicluna and Francesco Fenech were granted bail against a deposit of €30,000, a personal guarantee of €20,000 and ordered to observe a curfew. The pair must also sign a bail book daily.

Scicluna and Fenech stand accused of having shot Cisse dead in cold blood, in a drive-by shooting in Ħal Far in April.

Cisse had been walking home after watching a football game when he was shot dead.

Prosecutors say the accused men had murdered Cisse because of his skin colour.

Both men have pleaded not guilty and deny all charges against them.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Kris Busietta are representing Mr Scicluna, while lawyers Giannella de Marco and Stephen Tonna Lowell are representing Mr Fenech.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia presided the compilation of evidence.