Six-year-old girl seriously injured in traffic incident in Gozo

A six-year-old girl was hospitalised with serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Rabat, Gozo.

The incident took place on Saturday night at 7:40pm in Independence Square in Rabat.

The six-year-old is Maltese and she was hit by a Fiat Punto being driven by a 43-year-old woman, a resident of Rabat, Gozo. An ambulance was called on site and transported the child to the Gozo General Hospital, where she is being treated.

Police investigations are ongoing.