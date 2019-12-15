Six-year-old girl seriously injured in traffic incident in Gozo
The girl was hit by a car in Independence Square in Rabat
A six-year-old girl was hospitalised with serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Rabat, Gozo.
The incident took place on Saturday night at 7:40pm in Independence Square in Rabat.
The six-year-old is Maltese and she was hit by a Fiat Punto being driven by a 43-year-old woman, a resident of Rabat, Gozo. An ambulance was called on site and transported the child to the Gozo General Hospital, where she is being treated.
Police investigations are ongoing.
More in Court & Police