menu

Six-year-old girl seriously injured in traffic incident in Gozo

The girl was hit by a car in Independence Square in Rabat

david_hudson
15 December 2019, 9:50am
by David Hudson
Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

A six-year-old girl was hospitalised with serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Rabat, Gozo.

The incident took place on Saturday night at 7:40pm in Independence Square in Rabat. 

The six-year-old is Maltese and she was hit by a Fiat Punto being driven by a 43-year-old woman, a resident of Rabat, Gozo. An ambulance was called on site and transported the child to the Gozo General Hospital, where she is being treated.

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Six-year-old girl seriously injured in traffic incident in Gozo
Court & Police

Six-year-old girl seriously injured in traffic incident in Gozo
David Hudson
Court rules convictions for aggravated cannabis possession ‘unsafe and unsatisfactory’
Court & Police

Court rules convictions for aggravated cannabis possession ‘unsafe and unsatisfactory’
Matthew Agius
Two men attempt self-harm while in police custody
Court & Police

Two men attempt self-harm while in police custody
Missing teenager reunited with family
National

Missing teenager reunited with family
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.