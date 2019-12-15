Masked thief conducts hold-up in Gozo establishment

A masked thief conducted a hold-up at a Gozo establishment on Triq ir-Rabat, Zebbug, on Saturday evening.

Police said that the incident took place at 9:45pm and that the thief was armed with a sharp weapon.

The thief reportedly asked the cashier, a 57-year-old man from Zebbug, for money. The man took an unspecified amount of cash from the resgister and ran off. He is still at large.

Nobody was injured during the incident. Police investigations continue.