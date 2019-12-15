menu

Masked thief conducts hold-up in Gozo establishment

Nobody was injured during the hold-up where a knife-wielding man robbed a Gozo establishment in Zebbug

david_hudson
15 December 2019, 12:42pm
by David Hudson
File photo

A masked thief conducted a hold-up at a Gozo establishment on Triq ir-Rabat, Zebbug, on Saturday evening. 

Police said that the incident took place at 9:45pm and that the thief was armed with a sharp weapon. 

The thief reportedly asked the cashier, a 57-year-old man from Zebbug, for money. The man took an unspecified amount of cash from the resgister and ran off. He is still at large.

Nobody was injured during the incident. Police investigations continue.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
