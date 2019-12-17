[WATCH] Keith Schembri still under investigation but not arrest, inspector tells court

Keith Schembri leaves court

Police are still investigating Keith Schembri over the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, even though he is not under arrest.

This emerged in court as the constitutional case filed by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech to have the lead investigator in the case, inspector Keith Arnaud, removed, continued on Tuesday.

Fenech had filed the case in November, after his arrest, demanding that Arnaud be removed from the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Fenech claims that Arnaud is too close to Schembri to investigate the case serenely.

He has claimed that Schembri had kept him informed of all the progress in the murder investigation, passing on sensitive information including that Fenech’s own phone was being tapped. Schembri got the information from Arnaud, he claims.

The sitting on Tuesday saw Fenech and Arnaud both taking the witness stand.

The police had gone to arrest Schembri, Arnaud told the court, and after some difficulty in finding his residence, had taken him into custody. Schembri was released shortly afterwards, with the police releasing the briefest of statements saying that there was “no need for Schembri to remain under arrest.”

Arnaud told the court that police had conducted a raid on Schembri’s Castille office but did not find any electronic devices there. Schembri's laptop was found and seized from his home and it is currently being examined by experts.

That process is expected to take some time, he said. The forensic tests being run on the device are time-intensive. There are other laptops which are being examined-previous court sittings heard how laptops belonging to members of Fenech's family's were also seized.

Lawyer Marion Camilleri asked Arnaud about this statement in court on Tuesday. He explained that while Schembri’s questioning was over, the investigation into his connection to the murder was “ongoing”.

The inspector had explained at length as to why, at first, it was felt that there was no need to arrest Schembri, the former Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, when his name first came up in phone intercepts. Schembri and Fenech were friends, he said, and the mentions were not suspicious.

That changed when it was alleged that Schembri was manipulating and pressuring Fenech whilst he had been in custody, however. Schembri was immediately arrested.

Before his arrest, Schembri had been present only for briefings relating to the case and not to those relating to the Malta Security Services, Arnaud said.

Melvin Theuma’s mobile phone was tapped in the first week of May 2018, and Yorgen Fenech’s was tapped after that in 2018, the inspector went on to say.

He denied passing on any information to Keith Schembri in the early stages of the investigation. “I did not. I went to Castille for the first time in my life for the first briefing. Keith Schembri was there but I didn’t speak to him... these meetings were not organised by myself.”

At the time Assistant Commissioner Silvio Valletta would organise the meetings he said.

Arnaud had started exchanging information with Schembri after May 2018, when Valletta was ordered off the investigation due to a potential conflict of interest – he is married to cabinet minister Justyne Caruana.

The Prime Minister’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, was also meant to testify on Tuesday, but he did not initially turn up. After an arrest warrant was issued by the magistrate, court officials escorted Schembri to Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff’s courtroom.

He did not give testimony however, as the sitting was adjourned till Wednesday, since Victoria Buttigieg, one of the lawyers representing the Attorney General's office in the case, was due to be appointed State Advocate later that afternoon, and would have been late for her swearing-in had the case continued.

Schembri has insisted that he was not notified about his court summons and only got to know that he was meant to give testimony through following media reports.

Tuesday’s sitting also saw alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech take the stand. He was asked about Arnaud’s friendship with Schembri. He had never seen them together, he said, but Schembri would receive messages from Arnaud in Fenech’s presence-although he could not say whether they were about the investigation or not. “He’d say ‘look, I’ve received a message from Arnaud’,” Fenech said.

Fenech said Keith Schembri had told him that the police were following Melvin Theuma closely. He also said that they were investigating his finances, and planned to raid his house on the pretext of financial issues, but with the true intention of finding his recordings.

“I was never present for the meetings between Schembri and Arnaud, so if Schembri was lying, I don't know now,"” Fenech said.

The case continues on Wednesday with Keith Schembri and Melvin Theuma due to testify.

The case is being heard by Mr. Justice Lawrence Mintoff. Lawyers Victoria Buttigieg and Maurizio Cordina are appearing for the office of the Attorney General. Fenech is represented by lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri.