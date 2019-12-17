menu

[LIVE] Keith Schembri to testify in Yorgen Fenech Constitutional case

Fenech had filed the case to have Police Inspector Keith Arnaud removed from the Caruana Galizia murder investigation

matthew_agius
17 December 2019, 8:52am
by Matthew Agius
Inspector Keith Arnaud (in white) is the lead investigator in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation
09:25 Lawyers Kathleen Grima and Matthew Brincat are assisting Melvin Theuma. Karl Azzopardi
08:59 Media reports are stating that former Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Keith Schembri, could not be notified to appear in court this morning. Schembri had been called in as witness, in order to testify in the Constitutional case filed by Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind behind the assassination. Yorgen Fenech will be seeking to remove police inspector Keith Arnaud from the case over a potential conflict of interest. Karl Azzopardi

Constitutional proceedings filed by the suspected mastermind of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech continue this morning, with former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri due to testify.

Fenech had filed the case to have Police Inspector Keith Arnaud removed from the Caruana Galizia murder investigation. Fenech claims that Arnaud is too close to Schembri to investigate the case serenely. Fenech has claimed that Keith Schembri had kept him informed of all the progress in the murder investigation, passing on sensitive information including that Fenech’s phone had been being tapped. Schembri got the information from Arnaud.

Other persons due to testify today are Inspector Arnaud himself as well as pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma.

The case is being heard by Mr. Justice Lawrence Mintoff. Lawyers Victoria Buttigieg and Maurizio Cordina are appearing for the office of the Attorney General. Fenech is represented by lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
