[LIVE] Keith Schembri to testify in Yorgen Fenech Constitutional case

Constitutional proceedings filed by the suspected mastermind of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech continue this morning, with former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri due to testify.

Fenech had filed the case to have Police Inspector Keith Arnaud removed from the Caruana Galizia murder investigation. Fenech claims that Arnaud is too close to Schembri to investigate the case serenely. Fenech has claimed that Keith Schembri had kept him informed of all the progress in the murder investigation, passing on sensitive information including that Fenech’s phone had been being tapped. Schembri got the information from Arnaud.

Other persons due to testify today are Inspector Arnaud himself as well as pardoned middleman Melvin Theuma.

The case is being heard by Mr. Justice Lawrence Mintoff. Lawyers Victoria Buttigieg and Maurizio Cordina are appearing for the office of the Attorney General. Fenech is represented by lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri.